VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $63.53 million and $28,562.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.77 or 0.07340092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,540.31 or 1.00587828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,389,645 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

