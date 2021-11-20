VIBE (VIBE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $78,776.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $78,776.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00221457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00089315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

