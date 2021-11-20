Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX) traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as 17.20 and last traded at 17.43. 124,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 230,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.66.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of 17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

