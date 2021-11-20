Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.Victoria’s Secret also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.35-$2.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.56.

VSCO traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

