Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $233.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.69 million and the highest is $242.00 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $200.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $894.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.83 million to $903.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $986.38 million, with estimates ranging from $904.87 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of VCTR opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

