Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.27. Approximately 4,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 19,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.