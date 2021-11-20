Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,715,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.51 million, a PE ratio of -189.70 and a beta of 3.38. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

