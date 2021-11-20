Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a P/E ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

