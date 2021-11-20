Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Down 24.6% in October

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 63,402 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 89.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VGI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,745. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

