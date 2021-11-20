Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of Visteon worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $120.80 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

