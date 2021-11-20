VITE Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $59.13 million and $17.63 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00082309 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,027,340,032 coins and its circulating supply is 494,768,921 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

