Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $385.26

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.26 ($5.03) and traded as high as GBX 392.31 ($5.13). Volex shares last traded at GBX 381 ($4.98), with a volume of 495,775 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 441.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 385.26. The company has a market capitalization of £604.72 million and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

