Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,021,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

