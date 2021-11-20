VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the October 14th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

