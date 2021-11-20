W Resources (LON:WRES) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.36

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.36 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 77,716 shares.

The company has a market cap of £7.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

