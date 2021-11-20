W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.30 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $482.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $494.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.