Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

