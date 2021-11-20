Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0231

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $1,658.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.85 or 0.01102771 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 224,412,990 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

