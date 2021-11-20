Warp Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 121.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $640.15 or 0.01093441 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $844,189.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.