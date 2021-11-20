Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,037,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.41% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $46,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,267,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $25.72 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.