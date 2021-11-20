Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.37

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $384,514.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00072849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00091037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.15 or 0.07335498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,487.03 or 0.99806057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

