Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $274.81 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $222.28 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.11 and a 200 day moving average of $281.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 352.33 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $188,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wayfair by 165.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 218.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

