WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of WD-40 worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 128.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WDFC. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $230.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

