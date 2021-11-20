Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 120,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 487,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $57.02 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.