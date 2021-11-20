Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,581 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,711 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

