Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $235.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.48 and its 200-day moving average is $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.13 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.