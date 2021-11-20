Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

