Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,152,278 shares of company stock valued at $176,875,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

