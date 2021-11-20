Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

