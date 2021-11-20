Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Weichai Power stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Weichai Power has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

