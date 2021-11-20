Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the October 14th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

EOD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,924. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 20.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 315,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

