Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.76% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $46,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average of $106.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.36 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

