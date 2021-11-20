Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 117,627 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,627 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of Fidelity National Financial worth $47,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after buying an additional 613,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after buying an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $273,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after buying an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 319,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

