Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.86% of SPX worth $51,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 5,353.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SPX by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 10.8% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 375.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,871. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

