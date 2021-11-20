Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.46% of Varex Imaging worth $47,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after buying an additional 109,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after buying an additional 383,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,457,000 after buying an additional 102,407 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 441,137 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 851,509 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

