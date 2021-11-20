Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $45.58 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.37% of Texas Pacific Land worth $45,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,245.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,262.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,412.78. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $574.99 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

