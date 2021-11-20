Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $46.33 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.54% of CNO Financial Group worth $46,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after buying an additional 441,433 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

