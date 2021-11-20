Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $46.77 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,457 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.24% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $46,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

