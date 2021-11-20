Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $46.85 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,135 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $46,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,727,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,291,000 after purchasing an additional 559,148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $82.27.

