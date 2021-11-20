Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $45,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36.

