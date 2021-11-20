Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,727 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.82% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $45,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $40.51 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

