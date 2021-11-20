Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 314,355 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of FOX worth $45,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

