Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.14% of Codexis worth $45,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDXS. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. Codexis’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

