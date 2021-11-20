Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,227 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.04% of Sprout Social worth $49,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPT. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $3,143,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 151.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $645,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,904 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of SPT opened at $129.23 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

