Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.32% of Compass Minerals International worth $46,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMP opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -50.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMP. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.