Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 43,837 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,837 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.66% of New Mountain Finance worth $46,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 463,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 11.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.34. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,112.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

