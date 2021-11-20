Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,618 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $166.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.69. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $126.13 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

