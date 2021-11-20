Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,265,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $256.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.58 and a 200 day moving average of $241.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.30 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.