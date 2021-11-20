Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $42.26 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.6% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

AVGO traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $568.72. 1,961,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $382.70 and a one year high of $577.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

