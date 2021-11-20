Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $3,127,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Zoetis by 69.5% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 40.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.43. 1,734,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,776. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $228.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average of $196.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

